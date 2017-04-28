Body Found, Four People Arrested in Old Town

Maine drug agents arrested four people and located the body of another person in connection with an Old Town meth lab.

The body was found a short distance from 178 Brunswick Street.

The suspected meth lab was inside an apartment.

Firefighters were called to the address for an explosion and small fire Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was a result of the lab.

Jason Smith, 38, and Carrie Ballanger, 31, lived in the apartment, police said. They are charged with operating a meth lab.

Don Dube, 47, of Glenburn, and Sue Smith, 36, a transient, were also charged.

Police have not released the name of the fifth person whose body was found.

Officials said the man was seriously burned.

This photo was sent to our Facebook page from Heather Stiouis.