Annual Drug Take Back Kicks Off

A lot of drugs were collected in Bangor today.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Records Management Center and AARP for the Annual Drug Take Back.

You’re encouraged to turn in old and unwanted prescriptions to be properly disposed of.

And you can also bring along any sensitive paperwork that you’d like shredded.

Sheriff Troy Morton says this year’s event has been the best one yet.

He says, “Maine has continued to rank number one per capita on the amount of prescription drugs that are collected during these events. Last year was the first year that we partnered with AARP to do the shredding. We nearly filled a truck last year and thought there was quite a bit of success. This year, so far, halfway through the event they have filled two trucks.

The Bangor take back continues tonight until 6:00 p.m. at the Airport Mall.

And Drug Take Back continues there as well as at many locations throughout the state tomorrow.