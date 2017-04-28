All Winslow Schools on Precautionary Lockout

According to the Winslow Police department, all schools in Winslow are on lock out due to what’s being described as “an ongoing situation” that originated in Benton.

Police discovered several vehicle burglaries in Benton as well as Winslow.

Two people were arrested by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office but they are still looking for a third suspect.

Winslow Police and Maine State Police are using K9 units in an attempt to find the unknown person.

Wnslow police are emphasizing the school lockout is solely a “precautionary measure” and no students or staff are at risk.