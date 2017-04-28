After Long Resistance, Maine Complies With Federal ID Law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is ending its years of resistance to a federal Real ID program that legislators once warned would infringe on individual liberty.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed a law Friday that brings Maine into federal compliance.

Maine had been one of just four states that the federal government said didn’t comply with increased security standards for ID cards created in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The federal program requires state governments to maintain copies of sensitive documents like birth certificates and social security cards.

Critics like Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows want Republican President Donald Trump to reel back such requirements, which they call a one-stop shop for identity theft.

The law allows Mainers to “opt out” but those IDs won’t be accepted by federal authorities.