UPDATE: Potato Truck Fire on Interstate in Sherman

Part of Route 150 near the Cambridge-Parkman town line was closed for a few hours this morning due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the 18 wheeler was not hurt. The road is now back open.

Meanwhile, a potato truck caught fire on I-95 in Sherman last night.

According to state police, the truck was heading south around 9 pm when the driver began to feel some heat in the cab and smelled fumes.

He pulled over, got out and saw that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured.