UPDATE: House in Machias Destroyed by Fire.

UPDATE: An overnight house fire in Machias kept crews busy through the morning.

A viewer sent in these photos from Elm Street.

According to authorities, someone driving by saw the flames and called in the fire a little before 2 am.

According to the viewer who sent in these photos, no one has lived there since the end of last year.

Elm Street is closed near Elliott Street and will be for the next few hours. Folks needing to get to work at Maine Wild are being advised to go across the Rim Bridge instead.