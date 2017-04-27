Uganda Health Professionals Train Alongside Maine Doctors

Health professionals from Uganda are getting a chance to train alongside doctors at mercy hospital this week.

It’s part of a program designed to improve medical care in Uganda.

The partnership, funded by a rotarian grant, started when a team of local doctors traveled to the African country last year.

The team they worked with is visiting Portland in hopes of learning more bout medical care here in the states.

“It’s beneficial to both parties to see how the other side lives. But in particular because the resources are more limited in Uganda, they can really develop a vision for what’s possible.” Says Suzanne Hoekstra, a surgeon at Mercy Hospital.

“The experience I gain here is going to help me translate what we can – at least – and perform better back home.” Says Nassali Gorretti, a Ugandan Surgeon.

The group is shadowing in several departments at the hospital, including the operating room and cancer center.

In addition to training at Mercy Hospital, the team will be visiting other local medical centers in May.