Proposed Bills Seek to Restrict Cash Access for EBT Cards & Ban EBT Card Usage Out of State

State lawmakers have proposed bills they say will help protect the integrity of Maine’s welfare system.

One would restrict cash access for EBT cards, another would ban EBT card usage outside the state.

According to testimony provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, a significant number of welfare recipients use their TANF benefits in other states.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Eric Brakey, says the state spent nearly $65 million welfare dollars on EBT card transactions outside Maine from 2011 to 2015.

The other bill would no longer allow cash withdrawal through the EBT system.

All purchases would need to be by electronic transfer and no longer redeemed for cash.

Representative Jeffery Hanley says eliminating the cash flow would prevent the buying of items that do not benefit the family.

“Tobacco, cigarettes, tattoos, lottery tickets- all those things, and when you use the money in that way you are actually hurting the family. You’re hurting the children and the family that the money and the wealth of the card is intended for. So by restricting the ability to turn a card into cash, you actually preserve the use of it for the welfare of the family,” said Rep. Hanley, (R).

The bills will go under further review by lawmakers.