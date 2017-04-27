Prescription Drug Take Back Weekend

This weekend offers an opportunity for you to get rid of unwanted medication and documentation.

It’s the Annual Spring Prescription Drug Take Back.

Anything in the cabinet that’s past due or you just need to get rid of… authorities will take care of it.

You can have sensitive documents shredded too.

It begins in Bangor at the Airport Mall at 7AM and runs until 6 at night.

Saturday it goes from 10AM to-2PM.

Many other law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part too, check with your local agency to learn more.