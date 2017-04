Potato Truck Fire on Interstate in Sherman

A potato truck caught fire on I-95 in Sherman Wednesday night.

According to state police, the truck was heading south around 9 in the evening when the driver began to feel some heat in the cab and smelled fumes.

He pulled over, got out and saw that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured.

According to state police, the interstate was closed for a short period of time while the fire was put out and the area cleared.