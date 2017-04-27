Mostly Cloudy, Few Sct’d. Showers Possible This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will move east through the Gulf of Maine today. Light southeasterly winds off the ocean will keep a lot of low level moisture in place today resulting in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few widely scattered showers. Despite the clouds and lingering showers, temperatures will be a bit milder today with highs in the mid to upper 50s along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. Skies will remain cloudy tonight and we’ll see patchy fog and drizzle through the overnight hours. The fog could be dense in spots tonight so use caution on the roads if you have travel plans during the night tonight.

A weak cold front is forecast to cross the state on Friday, giving us a chance for a few showers especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a bit milder Friday with highs mainly in the low to mid-60s for inland locations. An onshore wind will keep it in the 50s along the coast Friday afternoon. Another cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday and will bring us another chance for a few showers especially during the morning and early afternoon otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks like a great day with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few widely scattered showers. Highs between 55°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-53°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible especially during the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 60s inland, cooler along the coast with highs in the 50s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds late. Cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW