Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce Honors Central Maine Business Success Stories

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce held their 54th annual awards ceremony at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield.

They celebrated success stories of businesses in the Central Maine region.

Some of the award winners included Eye Care of Maine as Business of the Year, and Chris Gaunce of Central Maine Motors as Business Person of the Year.

Garvan Donegan of the Central Maine Growth Council received this year’s Rising Star award.

And Brent Burger and Michael Roy, owners of Campbell’s Agway True Value, took home the Distinguished Community Service award for their charitable work with the Alfond Youth Center and the Waterville Homeless Shelter.

“We love this event! It’s fun, everybody’s networking. Business is actually being conducted behind me and we appreciate that because that’s what we’re all about. So it’s building relationships,” said Kimberly Lindlof, President & CEO of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

For a full list of award winners, you can visit https://www.midmainechamber.com/cms/index.php.