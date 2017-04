Man Found Dead in South Portland Identified

A man who was found dead earlier this month in a wooded area off I-295 in South Portland has been identified.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office used DNA to identify the remains as those of Rodney Jewell, 48.

Police said he was a transient.

His body was found April 3 after firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the area of Exit 4.

Jewell’s death was ruled accidental. Police said he died of carbon monoxide intoxication from breathing in smoke and soot from the fire.