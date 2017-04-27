WATCH LIVE

Maine Softball Walks-off on UMass Lowell

Apr 27, 201711:30 PM EDT
Sports

NCAA SOFTBALL

AMERICA EAST

MAINE 5, UMASS LOWELL 4 (8 INNINGS)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us