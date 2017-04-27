Maine House Says Lobstering Day Should Be Extended In Fall

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine House of Representatives has decided the fishing day should get longer for the state’s lobstermen in the fall.

The House on Tuesday approved a bill to extend the legal hours when lobsters can be harvested in the month of October. The bill now moves to the Senate.

State laws don’t allow lobster fishing from a half hour after sunset until a half hour before sunrise from June 1 to Oct. 31. The bill would change it so lobsters could be harvested starting at 5 a.m. in the month of October.

The sun typically rises between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. in Maine in October.