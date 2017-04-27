Maine Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association Honors Volunteers

The Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association honored volunteers Thursday for their tireless work in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

Several community members and businesses were recognized during a ceremony at the Bangor Public Library.

One of the honorees was Dysart’s Co-Owner Mary Dysart.

Her husband was recently diagnosed with the disease.

She raised $10,000 from the sales of a special, limited edition pie.

Communications Director Drew Wyman says their organization would be nothing without volunteers like Mary.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization. We only have nine staff members serving the entire state of Maine,” said Wyman. “Being the most rural state in the country, it’s really hard to reach all corners. So we have volunteers in certain pockets, and the locations, they have a local knowledge and they know how to mobilize people. So we couldn’t do it without them.”

The chapter helps nearly 26,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Maine, 37,000 with dementia, and about 68,000 caregivers in our state.