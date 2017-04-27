Little Sun, Few Scattered Showers and Mild Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm system that brought the clouds and periods of rain to our area the past couple of days continues to weaken as it rides northeast through the Gulf of Maine. The storm will continue to dissipate this evening but a light onshore breeze will keep a lot of clouds across the Pine Tree State tonight along with a few widely scattered showers, drizzle and patchy dense fog. Low temps tonight will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s all across our region. A weakening cold front moving across the Northeast tomorrow will likely produce a few brief hit and miss showers and possible stray thundershowers as it crosses the Pine Tree State, otherwise it will be a variably cloudy and rather mild day here, with the coolest temps being found near the coastline. An upper level trough and its associated cold front will likely kick off a few widely scattered showers across Maine Saturday otherwise the weekend will start off partly sunny and mild as temps climb into the mid 60s to low 70s across much southern, central and eastern Maine. High pressure building southeast from near Hudson Bay will bring brighter skies and seasonable temps to Maine as we end the month of April Sunday. An approaching storm will bring showers and cooler temps back to New England as we head back to work Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, patchy fog and drizzle, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph along with a few scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds and breezy, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional showers likely and rather cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist