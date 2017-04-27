Husson Hosts “More Than Just Beer” Panel Discussion

Husson University’s Business School hosted a “More Than Just Beer” panel today.

It included different local brewers who discussed how the brewing industry impacts the state.

Panelists say the brewing industry contributes to economic growth and provides jobs.

It also helps with tourism and is a way to keep young people in Maine.

Lee Speronis, Director of the School of Hospitality, Sport, and Technology Management at Husson says, “I think there’s a real ownership, especially of young folks today of wanting to belong to that community in which they live. And so now if you’re having somebody brewing it, the malts coming from here, the hops are coming from here and who knows, someday the leftover malt will get turned into bourbons here in Maine. That’s the next plan I’m hearing in the other room. These are the kinds of things that make people proud to be here and make people want to stay.”

The craft beer industry has seen significant growth in the state, increasing from a couple dozen breweries to more than 60 over the past 6 years.H