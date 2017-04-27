Hallowell to Vote On Major Bond Package

It’s quite possibly the largest single bond issue in the city of Hallowell, the mayor tells us.

It’s a $2.36M package they’re voting on Friday, bundling in six different components.

All of them to help improve Hallowell buildings, infrastructure, and roads.

But some people are speaking out against one part of the bond.

If approved, $600,000 would go towards infrastructure improvements at Stevens Commons.

“They view it as the city and its taxpayers subsidizing and helping a private developer. I see it as little risk to the city because even if the current developer is not successful, it’s work that has to be done. It’s gonna be city roads city waters city sewers to some extent,” said Mark Walker, Hallowell’s mayor.

Residents will vote in a special referendum election Friday.

Mayor Mark Walker says he has confidence the bond will pass.