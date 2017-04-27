Few Stray Showers and Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

We’ll see plenty of clouds and a few lingering showers scattered across our region today as low pressure moves through the Gulf of Maine. A little partial sunshine will likely allow the temps too climb into the low to mid 60s away from the coastline. A weak cold front moving across the Northeast may bring a few rain showers to our region Friday otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and rather mild. An upper level trough may kick off a few widely scattered showers across Maine Saturday otherwise the weekend will start off partly sunny and mild. High pressure building southeast from near Hudson Bay will bring brighter skies and seasonable temps to Maine as we end the month of April Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a few hit and miss showers likely and a southeast breeze under 10 mph, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds and breezy, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Monday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely developing and high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist