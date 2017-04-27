Excessive Force Civil Lawsuit Continues Against Augusta Police Officer

A civil lawsuit alleging excessive force will continue against an Augusta police officer.

That’s according to the Kennebec Journal.

The newspaper reports a district court judge says the police officer fired her gun without warning at a psychiatric patient armed with a knife.

It happened at an outpatient medical services center in January of 2015.

36 year old Jason Begin was reportedly told by staff he needed to be taken to Riverview Psychiatric Center. They called police for help when he resisted.

When Officer Laura Drouin responded, there was some sort of confrontation, and three shots were fired.

Begin is suing Drouin and the city, claiming his civil rights were violated. He is asking for two and a half million dollars in damages.

Drouin’s attorney is deciding whether to appeal the decision to allow the case to move forward.