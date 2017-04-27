Colby College Set to Build New Athletic Complex

Construction crews have been hard at work on the campus of Colby College. In just a few months, the mountains of dirt and rocks will be replaced with new athletic fields used for practice and other outdoor sports.

As a student athlete, you really want to be supported and this is a 200 million dollar undertaking just so the athletes here have a chance to be competitive.

In place of the old fields, a 350 thousand square foot indoor facility is being built. The building will house a new basketball court, indoor track, ice rink, and a gym. It will also feature the state’s only Olympic Sized pool.

“It’ll really pull in not just central Maine communities to Colby, but it will also reach out to the whole state and maybe even the New England region. Use the rink even more for the community, we’ll be able to use the pool to host state championships at both the high school level and club level. We’ll do the same thing with our indoor track and facilities.”

Students and coaches are excited about the project, hoping it will help them complete at a higher level and bring in new recruits for the college.

“I’m jealous of my freshman because they are going to be able to get a chance to get a taste of this gym. 20 years from now, I’ll probably be saying as an alumni ‘oh, yeah. I played in this gym too…’”

“It adds so many new dimensions and it’s such a selling point for kids when they are getting recruited to” walk in to this big, beautiful new building to say ‘this where I get to play sports for the next 4 years.’

And with the opportunity to bring in more competitions to the area, school officials hope to create new and improved experiences for the college and the community at large.

“Athletics itself is an incredible teaching tool and as our facilities reach this state of the art level, it only enhances our ability to provide that education not just for our own students, but also for all the children in this area.”

The center is scheduled to open by 2020.