Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition offers Stewards Program

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition in partnership with Searsport Shores Ocean Campground is offering the Penobscot Bay Stewards Program to Penobscot area residents.

The program will run all day on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 25th through May 25th. Topics covered include, but are not limited to, marine life, island ecology, coastal land, interdidal and marine habitats, geology, and fisheries and aquaculture.

Each class will hold something different. Some classes will hold presentations, while others will host hikes and field trips to Rockland, Hurricane Island, Indian Island, and Searsport.

The course is free, but participants are expected to volunteer at least 30 hours to local conservation efforts of their choice.

For more information, you can go to belfastbaywatershed.org.