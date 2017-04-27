Bangor Library to Host Childcare Event

The Bangor Public Library is offering a play date for young children this weekend.

It’s part of the Week of the Young Child, an annual celebration highlighting the importance of early childhood development.

The event is Saturday, from 2 to 3:30 in the library’s story room.

Rosalyn Fisher, a member of the Faith Linking In Action Child Care Team, says finding affordable daycare can be a challenge for most families.

And that events like this can help families connect to resources they need to get the best care for their kids.

“Even parents that make a lot of money, it now costs, they say, as much for sending an infant to childcare as a year’s tuition in college. But we want the kids to have fun that’s the main thing,” said Fisher. “If we can get families to talk about their experiences whether they’ve been positive or negative, then maybe we can help to guide them.”

There will be several activities available for the kids, as well as a breakout session for parents to chat with childcare specialists.

For more information, call Martin Chartrand at 989-5850.