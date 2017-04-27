6th Annual One in Five 5K Comes to Thomas College in Waterville on Sunday

Experts say 1 in 5 people in Maine will be affected by sexual assault in their lifetime.

The Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center will host the One in Five 5k at Thomas College in Waterville Sunday to raise funds and spread awareness of their services.

The Center promotes healing of sexual abuse survivors through advocacy, education and community collaboration.

They expect more than 500 people to run or walk against the impact of sexual violence in the community.

It’s family friendly, but serious runners are encouraged to take part, too.

Proceeds fund services at the Center, like their child friendly space used to interview victims of childhood sexual abuse in a non-threatening environment.

“These handprints represent each child who has been to the Children’s Advocacy Center that, at the end of their interview, they have the opportunity to put their handprint on the Wall of Courage. And this allows an opportunity to see that there are other children that have been here, and that there’s lots of support around them,” said Donna Strickler, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center.

Folks can register online or at the event, which starts at 9, Sunday morning.

For registration details, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/OneinFive5K.