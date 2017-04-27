1 In 5 Will Be Affected By Sexual Assault

Experts say one in five people in Maine will be affected by sexual assault in their lifetime…

the sexual assault crisis and support center will host the one in five 5-k at Thomas college in Waterville Sunday to raise funds and spread awareness of their services…

the center promotes healing of sexual abuse survivors through advocacy, education and community collaboration…

they expect more than 500 people to run or walk against the impact of sexual violence in the community….

it’s family friendly, but serious runners are encouraged to take part, too…

proceeds fund services at the center, like their child friendly space used to interview victims of childhood sexual abuse in a non-threatening environment…