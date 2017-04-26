What to Expect with Real ID

Following the terror attacks of September 11th, the federal Real ID law was passed in 2005. Since then Maine has resisted the act. However, state legislators approved a new bill on Tuesday that would bring Maine into compliance with the law, leaving many with the question: what happens next? Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap sat down with us to talk about just that.

“We’ll begin the process of going to the Department of Homeland Security and asking for an extension of the waiver that they suspended based on our noncompliance. The expectation is that they would do that.”

Real ID’s will be required to travel and enter federal buildings. Dunlap says that even if Governor LePage signs the bill into law, these changes will not occur overnight.

“For most Mainers, not much is going to change. And when I say that, you know, they are not going to open their mail one day and find a new driver’s license in it.”

To comply with the law, Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles would need to employ facial recognition technology and scan documents such as birth certificates when Mainers apply for an ID. That information will be stored in a federal database.

“They’ll have to bring a lot of those same documents that they’ve already brought in before. Then, instead of just looking at them and clicking a box on our screen, we’re going to have to actually take the documents scan them into our database.”

The process of fitting the state with such technology will take some time, even if the Federal Government does not make changed by the time the law is implemented.

“Homeland Security has already changed Real I.D. a few times, they can change it further under the law, they can amend their rules without notice so they may decide to require other elements like a thumbprint or an iris scan. That would require more equipment to be purchased on, and on, and on.”

If passed, the state bill also allows Mainers to opt out of getting a real ID, but it may make traveling a little trickier.

“What you need to know about that though is that if you don’t, you should think about that because you’ll need a passport or some other documents to travel with if you decide not to get a real I.D.”

The Department of the Secretary of State has more information and frequently asked questions about Real ID on their website. Just visit maine.gov/sos