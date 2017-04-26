UMaine Students Develop Unique Breathing Manikin

Breathing — an everyday task performed by our bodies, but it’s not always easy.

Our bodies occasionally undergo respiratory distress and it’s sometimes difficult to pinpoint the problem — especially in children.

Banton Heithoff, a Bio-engineering Student says, “Current medical manikins can’t simulate abdominal breathing patterns, which is especially critical in pediatric situations.”

So, students from UMaine’s Bio-engineering Program have developed a unique breathing manikin.

Patrick Breeding, a Bio-engineering Student says, “We’ve developed a pediatric respiratory simulator capable of simulating a wide variety of respiratory situations while accounting for realistic diaphragm movements.”

Heithoff says, “By having the physicians be able to see the conditions going on, they can be better trained for when they see it in real life. So, this manikin allows us to train physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals in scenarios that they otherwise can’t be trained because of the lack of abdominal breathing patterns.”

A manikin was donated to the students who then had to work with a 500 dollar budget.

Breeding says, “Under our minimal budget, we’ve accounted for those that don’t have access to the high fidelity super expensive manikins right now, so we can sell this to day cares, to CPR training courses, K-12 elementary schools and people that aren’t able to get it but would benefit highly from it.”

The students (Amber Boutiette of Skowhegan, Maine; Banton Heithoff of Oldwick, New Jersey; Madeline Mazjanis of Portland, Maine; Patrick Breeding of East Granby, Connecticut) are currently pursuing a patent for their prototype.

Caitlin Howell, Professor of Bio-engineering at UMaine says, “We want to be able to create things that we don’t just use here in the lab but that we take and we turn into something that we can give to people and that we can help with.”