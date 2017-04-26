Trump’s National Monument Review List Does Not Include Maine

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to review 26 national monuments designated by past Presidents.

Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is not on this list.

The Antiquities Act authorizes the President to declare federal lands of historic value to be national monuments…

President Trump’s executive order directs Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to consult local governments and tribes in order to review national monuments created since the beginning of 1996.

It means Zinke will now make recommendations to the President on whether a monument should be rescinded or resized to better manage federal lands.

The monuments subject to review are all greater than 100,000 acres.

<“Today I’m signing a new executive order to end another egregious abuse of federal power and to give that power back to the states and to the people where it belongs,” said President Trump.

“Pleased to know it’s not under any specific review to be undermined and we feel like, and are very confident in the fact that, this monument was done in a way that took into account local stakeholders wants and needs,” said Lucas St. Clair, President of Elliotsville Plantation. “We had extensive conversations over a five-year period with the business community and individuals and elected officials in the Katahdin Region. For all those reasons, that’s why we’re not on the list to be reviewed.”>

This executive order does not strip any monument of a designation, nor does it ease any environmental or conservation regulations on land or marine areas.

Governor LePage was in Washington and did not comment on Maine’s newest national monument not being on the list of monuments subject to review.