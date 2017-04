The Results are In: Should Maine Approve Re-Purposing Unused Medication and Donating it to Low Income Individuals?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should Maine approve re-purposing unused medication and donating it to low-income individuals?

RESULTS:

YES: 61% (380 VOTES)

NO: 39% (246 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 626 votes

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!