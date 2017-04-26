The Grand to Show Patriot’s Day as Part of Real Event Series

The movie Patriot’s Day, based on the Boston Marathon bombing, can be seen Friday April 28th and Saturday April 29th at the Grand in Ellsworth.

It’s the first in a series of films based on real events, that will be shown at Grand.

The movie showtimes are Fridays and Saturday nights at 7-30 and Saturday afternoons at 2pm.

Tickets are 8-dollars for adults, 7-dollars for seniors and 6- dollars for the Grand members.

Matinee tickets are 6-dollars.

For more information, go to Grandonline.org or call the box office 667-9500.