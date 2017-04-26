Science Institute Will Can Annual Lobster Catch Forecast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine science institute is getting rid of its annual lobster forecast after criticism from the seafood industry about the report’s timing, accuracy and effect on prices.

Maine’s lobster season typically experiences a summer bump in lobster catch, and the timing of the bump plays a major role in the health of the lobster industry. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland has publicized its predictions of when the bump could occur since 2015.

The uptick in lobster catch is predicated in part on when lobsters shed their shells and move inshore. Ocean temperatures play a role in when that happens.

Maine Public ( ) reports Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association executive director Annie Tselikis (sell-EEK’-iss) says the predictions added more complexity to the lobster supply chain, including with international customers.