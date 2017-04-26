Presidential Order Creates Confusion About Maine Monument

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument isn’t large enough to trigger an automatic review by the Trump administration.

But it could be reviewed nonetheless if the interior secretary determines that the monument’s designation was made “without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the review after describing the monument creation process a “massive federal land grab” on Wednesday.

Democratic former President Barack Obama created the Maine monument on 87,500 acres of donated land last summer.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage holds out hope the decision can be overturned, but some in the region see a potential economic boost.