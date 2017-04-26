Police Search for Wanted Man Accused of Ramming Cruiser

State Police are looking for a man accused of ramming a trooper’s cruiser in Lyman.

According to authorities, 49 year old Michael Irving was pulled over by a trooper for an inspection sticker violation Sunday.

While the trooper was still in his vehicle, Irving reportedly put his car in reverse, hit the cruiser, and then took off.

Irving’s vehicle was later found along an ATV trail.

He’s described as a transient who frequents Old Orchard Beach, Portland, and Biddeford.

The trooper was not injured.