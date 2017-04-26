Periods of Rain This Afternoon, Clouds & A Few Showers Thursday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Periods of rain will continue this afternoon as low pressure continues to push northward along the east coast towards southern New England. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for highs this afternoon. We’ll continue to see lots of clouds tonight along with a few showers and patchy fog. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the 40s to around 50°.

Low pressure will move east through the Gulf of Maine Thursday. Southeasterly winds off the ocean will keep a lot of low level moisture in place Thursday resulting in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some lingering showers and patchy drizzle. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to cross the state on Friday, giving us a chance for a few showers later Friday morning and through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder Friday with highs mainly in the 60s for inland locations. An onshore wind will keep it in the 50s along the coast Friday afternoon. Another cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday and could trigger a few widely scattered showers during the day but otherwise it looks like an okay start to the weekend. Expect variably cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cooler air will return to the state Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Periods of rain. Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the 50s. East/southeast wind around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-51°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs between 55°-63°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late morning through the afternoon. Milder with highs in the 60s inland, cooler along the coast with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW