Penboscot County Grand Jury Indicts Blue Hill Man

A Blue Hill man accused of an armed robbery at a Brewer motel was indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury.

49-year-old Anthony Yurchick was arrested in January and charged with robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hancock County’s Sheriff says Yurchik was also wanted in connection with thefts from stores in Blue Hill.