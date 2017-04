Pair of Accused Robbers Indicted

Two men arrested for three robberies in November have been indicted.

27-year-old Shane Palmer of Westbrook and 54-year-old Kirk DePhilippo of Kenduskeag are charged with robbery.

Bangor Police say two masked men kicked in the door to a Lincoln Street home just after midnight on Thanksgiving.

About an hour later, a similar incident was reported on Bolling Drive.

The two are accused of then robbing Dysart’s Truck Stop in Hermon at three that morning and making off with $500.