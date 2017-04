Order Roses for Mom and Help Maine Families in Need

Here’s a way to get mom something special on Mother’s Day while helping folks in need.

You can order a dozen roses from the United Way for $18 a dozen.

All proceeds will benefit families in need.

Orders can be picked up on Friday, May 12th from 12 to 4:30 at 700 Main Street, Suite 1 in Bangor.

You can order online or by texting ‘rosesformom’ to 41444.