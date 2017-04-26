WATCH LIVE

Lawmakers Working On Bill to Allow Warrant-Less Surveillance of Lobstermen

Apr 26, 20178:54 AM EDT
Local News

Lawmakers are workshopping a bill to allow warrant-less surveillance of Maine lobstermen.

The proposed legislation would allow the state Marine Resource Commissioner to approve electronic surveillance to make sure lobstermen aren’t over fishing.

The bill’s sponsor expects to narrow the language of his proposed legislation to only include GPS devices.

He does not think this change would violate a lobsterman’s constitutional rights.

“A license to commercial fish is a privilege, and part of the process of applying is a consent.” Says Rep. Walter Kumiega III.

Opponents believe this move would give too much power to a political appointee.

