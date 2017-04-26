L.L. Bean Bootmobile Stops in Bangor

A giant boot was on the Husson University Campus Wednesday.

The L.L. Bean bootmobile payed a visit to students in Bangor.

It’s 13 feet tall and shaped like one of the signature L.L. Bean boots.

Husson students had the chance to win a $300 gift card to buy outdoor equipment. There were other prizes, too.

It’s part of an outdoors initiative the company is launching on college campuses.

“Yes, our rolling icon. We drive all over the country, from Maine to Denver, Colorado and everywhere in between,” said Ben Sandy, L.L. Bean Experiential Marketing Specialist. “We’re in the midst of our spring fever college tour right now. We travel to 10 to 12 different college campuses in New England, trying to get kids geared up for the outdoors.”

