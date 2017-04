Husson Women’s Basketball Adds FA’s Simpson, Stearns’ Alley

Husson women’s basketball continues recruit and sign local high school stars. Foxcroft’s Abigail Simpson and Stearns’ Emma Alley will join the Eagles program according to the school. Both players helped their teams to good runs in “The Tournament” this season. Simpson scoring more than 500 points with over 500 rebounds in her career. Alley scored over 1000 at Stearns.