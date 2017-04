Hospice Volunteer Information Session to be Held in Ellsworth

Volunteers play a vital part in improving the quality of life for people with terminal illnesses.

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County are hosting a session to explain what they do Tuesday May 2nd in Ellsworth.

It’s for anyone with interest in hospice volunteering and folks facing a life-threatening illness.

It runs from one to two at the Beth Wright Center.

For more information call Naomi Graychase at 664-0339.