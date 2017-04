Hersey Teen Indicted

A Hersey man has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with a string of crimes in Patten.

18-year-old Ryan Gardner is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Police say firearms and money were stolen during the crime spree is February and March.

According to authorities, a bed and breakfast and the Patten Historical Society were among the spots hit.