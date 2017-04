Grand Jury Indicts Islesboro Man For Alleged Sex Crimes Against Children

An Islesboro man has been formally charged with sex crimes against children.

55-year-old Kenneth Bray is accused of inappropriately touching a nine year old girl while her mother was at a concert.

Police say two of the other three children who were in the Milford home where Bray was staying also said he touched them inappropriately.

According to the police report, Bray was charged with molesting a child in Washington state in the 1990s.