From the TV5 Kitchen: Healthy Bananas Foster

Mary Lavanway from Hannaford shares a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthy twist on a favorite dessert: Healthy Bananas Foster
Serves 2
This healthy twist on a decadent favorite uses I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® spread in place of butter.
The typical vanilla ice cream is swapped out for protein-packed vanilla Greek yogurt. This version boasts
14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber and saves you about 8 grams of saturated fat. Go ahead and
indulge, the healthy way!
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® spread
1 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup
1/2 tsp. McCormick® rum extract (optional)
1 medium banana, sliced
1 cup Taste of Inspirations® Nonfat Greek Yogurt Vanilla
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Tip: If you desire caramelization on your bananas, heat a small nonstick skillet over low heat and add
spread, maple syrup and rum extract (if desired) to the pan. Add bananas and gently sauté until bananas
start to caramelize. Spoon over yogurt and top with walnuts.
Nutritional Information
Amount per serving: 320 Calories; 14.5 g Fat; 3 g Saturated Fat; 33 g Cholesterol; 8
g Fiber; 22 g Sugar; 14 g Protein