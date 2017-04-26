From the TV5 Kitchen: Healthy Bananas Foster

Mary Lavanway from Hannaford shares a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthy twist on a favorite dessert: Healthy Bananas Foster

Serves 2

This healthy twist on a decadent favorite uses I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® spread in place of butter.

The typical vanilla ice cream is swapped out for protein-packed vanilla Greek yogurt. This version boasts

14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber and saves you about 8 grams of saturated fat. Go ahead and

indulge, the healthy way!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® spread

1 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup

1/2 tsp. McCormick® rum extract (optional)

1 medium banana, sliced

1 cup Taste of Inspirations® Nonfat Greek Yogurt Vanilla

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

In microwave-safe bowl, heat spread, maple syrup and rum extract (if desired) about 20 seconds

or until just melted. Add bananas and toss. Return to microwave for another 20 to 30 seconds

until bananas are warmed through. Divide yogurt into two bowls. Spoon sauce and bananas evenly over yogurt and top with walnuts.

Tip: If you desire caramelization on your bananas, heat a small nonstick skillet over low heat and add

spread, maple syrup and rum extract (if desired) to the pan. Add bananas and gently sauté until bananas

start to caramelize. Spoon over yogurt and top with walnuts.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving: 320 Calories; 14.5 g Fat; 3 g Saturated Fat; 33 g Cholesterol; 8

g Fiber; 22 g Sugar; 14 g Protein