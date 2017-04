Free CPR and AED Classes to be Held in Southwest Harbor

The Southwest Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance service are offering a free A-E-D and C-P-R class.

The class will be Wednesday May 2nd from five to seven at the library.

This is not for C-P-R certification.

Space is limited.

For more info or to reserve a spot call the library 244-7065.