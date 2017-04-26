Fire Destroys Greenbush Camp

Fire destroyed a camp in Greenbush Wednesday morning.

Crews from Milford, Old Town and Greenbush were called to Otter Trail a little after seven.

No one was home and we’re told there was no power to the building.

A neighbor called the fire in.

By the time crews arrived, it was already burned to the ground.

“There were still flames. We dumped probably 6,000 gallons of water on it just to put it out,” said Greenbush Fire Chief, Donald Burr. “And we don’t like to let things smolder, even though it’s certainly not going anywhere today.”

Chief Burr says rain stopped the fire from spreading into the woods.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.