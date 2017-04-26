EMMC First in Maine to Offer Weight Loss Balloon

Many people who struggle with weight loss consider having surgery but either do not qualify for the procedure or are not comfortable with a surgical approach. Now, for the first time in Maine, a new non-surgical option called intragastric balloon is available at Eastern Maine Medical Center to help these individuals achieve their weight loss goals.

Made of medical grade silicon, this weight loss tool, consisting of two balloons connected together, is inserted into the stomach through the mouth. The FDA requires hospitals that offer the balloon to provide a supervised nutrition program. EMMC’s model adds a low calorie diet, education about healthy food choices, and close monitoring of behavioral changes, such as portion control and developing an active lifestyle.

For more information, or to find out more about a referral to the program, call EMMC Northeast Surgery at (207) 973-8881.

For answers to frequently asked questions about the balloon, view informational videos at Balloon.EMMC.org.