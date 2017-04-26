Emergency Preparedness Conference Discusses Threats to People & Infrastructure

An annual emergency preparedness conference wrapped up at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday.

The two-day event featured vendors, workshops, and key note speakers covering a variety of topics to address threats to people and infrastructure.

Sessions included discussions on cyber threats, terrorism, Maine’s drug epidemic, and mass casualty incident response.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency helped host it.

“We have our keynote speaker from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency talking about the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist attack. So he’ll be sharing a lot of information with our Maine crowd about what they’ve learned, how they’ve adapted their preparedness for the marathon,” said Bruce Fitzgerald, Director of MEMA.

“So today we think not just about IED’s and bombings, but we think about active shooters, individual shooters, coordinated attacks. We think now about vehicles being used as weapons. We’re beginning to be very concerned about drones being used as weapons. We have to think about protesters and civil disobedience- so there’s just a whole set of threats and hazards that we may not have been thinking about just a few years ago,” said Kurt Schwartz, Director of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Conference attendees range from first responders to school officials, as well as anyone from the public interested in preparing for home, family, or community emergencies.