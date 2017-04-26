Direct Care Workforce Shortage Inspires Bill to Raise Wages for Long-Term Care Workers

Nurse aides, personal support specialists and home health assistants gathered at the State’s Capitol Wednesday in support of proposed legislation.

Low wages among direct care workers is causing a severe workforce shortage as the industry is having a hard time attracting and retaining qualified professionals.

A recently introduced bill hopes to address the issue.

“Direct care workers in Maine make far less than a living wage and far less than their counterparts in other states. More than 53% of direct care worker households make so little that they qualify and receive public assistance,” said Senator Troy Jackson, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

He’s brought forth a bill to use federal and state Medicaid dollars to fund a 10% pay and benefits increase across the long-term care workforce.

He says wages are so low for these workers, many make less than a fast food worker.

“Many of those people quite frankly leave for higher paying positions that are outside of our industry. So it’s not just that they’re moving from our company to another company that does the same thing, they’re leaving to go to work in the hospitality industry- so hotels, restaurants,” said Wanda Pelkey, Chief Financial Officer for First Atlantic Health Center.

First Atlantic Health Care has 19 nursing and assisted living facilities across Maine and in recent years, they’ve seen a loss of workers due to low wages.

“Over the last three years we’ve seen an extreme issue with our workforce challenges. There’s such a shortage in the state that about 30% of our positions currently are either vacant or they’re filled with temporary workers,” said Pelkey.

Currently there are 26,000 men and women working as CNAs and other health aides in assisted living facilities or in homes in Maine.

But that number is decreasing due to the low wages for a career that workers say is rewarding, but also demanding and stressful.

“Getting up and going to work is sometimes a challenge with the physical and emotional work required. For example, today I could be best friends with an individual, and tomorrow we might not be so close. But at the end of he day, when I walk out of the building, I know that I’m making a difference in someone’s day,” said Heidi Stratton, a CNA for nearly twenty years.

Jackson says as Maine’s population ages at an increased rate, the direct care worker crisis will get worse if nothing is done.

According to the Maine Council on Aging, 36% of nursing homes have had to refuse new admissions because of lack of staffing.